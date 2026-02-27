Pakistan:‘Small drone launches’ foiled in province bordering Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday said it had foiled attempted launches of small drones by an outlawed militant group in a northwestern province bordering Afghanistan.

"Fitna al Khawarij terrorists have attempted to launch small drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera" areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a statement through US social media company X.

Anti-drone systems "have brought down all the drones. No damage to life," Tarar added.

Pakistan identifies Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban as Fitna al Khwarij (FAK).

"The incidents have again exposed direct linkages between Afghan Taliban regime and terrorism in Pakistan," Tarar alleged.

His statement came after Afghanistan on Friday claimed it conducted "coordinated airstrikes" targeting military positions inside Pakistan, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

The Afghan ministry said the "airstrikes" were launched at around 11 am (0630GMT) "targeting a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military base in Nowshera, military positions in Jamrud, and additional locations in Abbottabad."

The tensions between the two neighbors are running high since late Thursday, when Kabul said it launched "retaliatory operations" along the border against Pakistani airstrikes last Sunday.

At least 14 people were killed, including four civilians and 10 soldiers, across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.



