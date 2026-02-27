Afghanistan claims it struck military positions inside Pakistan

Afghanistan claimed on Friday that it had carried out "coordinated airstrikes" targeting military positions inside Pakistan, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the airstrikes were launched at around 11.00 am (0630GMT) "targeting a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military base in Nowshera, military positions in Jamrud, and additional locations in Abbottabad."

Pakistan has yet to react to the ministry's claims.

Tensions between the two neighbors have been running high since late Thursday, when Kabul said it launched "retaliatory operations" along the border in response to Pakistani airstrikes last Sunday.

In the attacks by both sides, at least 11 people were killed in Pakistan, including a civilian and two soldiers, and eight Afghan soldiers were killed.

"The strikes were carried out in response to the aerial incursions conducted last night by Pakistani forces in the (capital) Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia" provinces, said the Afghan Defense Ministry.

According to Kabul-based Tolo News, "a mortar shell fired by Pakistani forces struck a civilian home in an area near Angoor Ada in the Barmal district of the Paktika province, killing three civilians, including children, and injuring seven others."

Following border attacks by Kabul, Pakistan launched airstrikes inside Afghanistan overnight Thursday to Friday. Kabul last night said it halted its operations.

The latest confrontation marks one of the most serious flare-ups in recent months between the neighboring countries.

Clashes erupted after Afghan forces launched border attacks in response to Sunday's Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, which left many dead.

They followed Sunday's airstrikes by Pakistan that Islamabad said killed 70 "terrorists," while Afghan officials and the UN reported civilian deaths, claims Pakistan denies.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months as Pakistan accuses militants of operating from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul rejects, even as diplomatic contacts continue amid efforts to ease tensions.