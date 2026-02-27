Russia calls on Afghanistan, Pakistan to return to negotiating table

Russia on Friday called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to return to the negotiating table amid cross-border clashes between the two countries.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed concern over the escalation of armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"We are concerned about the sharp escalation of armed clashes between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, involving regular army units, air force, and heavy weapons," she said, adding that casualties had been reported on both sides.

Zakharova called on both countries to "abandon this dangerous confrontation."

"We call on our friendly Afghanistan and Pakistan to abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means," she said.

The latest confrontation marks one of the most serious flare-ups in recent months between the neighboring countries.

Clashes erupted after Afghan forces launched border attacks on Thursday night in response to Sunday's Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, which left many dead.

In response to the border attacks, Pakistan launched extensive air and ground operations, targeting what it described as military positions across Afghanistan using both light and heavy weapons.

The escalation followed Sunday's airstrikes by Pakistan that Islamabad said killed 70 "terrorists," while Afghan officials and the UN reported civilian deaths, claims Pakistan denies.

Both sides confirmed military casualties. Officials said 10 soldiers were killed in the clashes, including eight Afghan and two Pakistani troops, while several others were injured.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months as Pakistan accuses militants of operating from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul rejects, even as diplomatic contacts continue amid efforts to ease tensions.