Türkiye, Syria discuss media cooperation, regional stability

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran met with Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, discussing bilateral ties and cooperation in strategic communication.

The meeting took place following a panel titled "Türkiye's Role as a Peacekeeper in Conflict Zones from a Media Perspective," hosted by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said he was pleased to host Mustafa at the event and noted that the talks focused on the current state and future of relations between Türkiye and Syria.

The two sides exchanged views on the importance of maintaining communication and diplomatic channels to help establish regional peace, stability and security, Duran said.

They also underscored the responsibility of the media during conflict situations and stressed the need for a shared understanding to safeguard the truth, according to the statement.

Duran said both parties reaffirmed their mutual will to strengthen cooperation in strategic communication, public diplomacy and efforts to combat disinformation.

He added that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye continues its efforts toward achieving lasting peace, justice and stability in the region, and that the Communications Directorate remains committed to defending the truth and ensuring that accurate information reaches the public.





