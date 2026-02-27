China calls for swift ceasefire as Pakistan strikes Afghan cities

China has called for dialogue following the military escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan that saw Pakistani forces strike Afghan cities overnight.



"As a neighbour and friend, China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict and deeply saddened by the deaths and injuries it has caused," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in Beijing on Friday, noting that the cross-border clashes had intensified.



Disputes should be resolved through dialogue, Mao said, calling for a ceasefire must be implemented as soon as possible.



China has always mediated between the two sides through its own channels and is prepared to play a "constructive role" in order to achieve de-escalation, the spokeswoman said, adding that Beijing is monitoring the situation closely.



A long-simmering cross-border dispute further escalated overnight when Pakistan struck targets deep inside Afghanistan, including in Kabul.



Islamabad accuses the Taliban of sheltering Islamist terrorists conducting attacks in Pakistan, a charge that the Taliban have denied.



China shares a border with both sides and maintains ties with the Taliban regime in Kabul as well as Islamabad, mainly for economic cooperation.



China exports weapons to Pakistan, including fighter jets.

