Top US commander for Middle East briefs Trump on military options for Iran

US President Donald Trump was briefed by Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, on potential military options in Iran, a report said Thursday.

Citing a person close to Trump, ABC News said Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the president's top military adviser, was also present.

The briefing coincided with the third indirect talks between US and Iranian delegations in Geneva, Switzerland on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

After the talks concluded, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who served as the mediator, reported "significant progress" in the negotiations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for his part, said the two countries "moved closer to agreement" on certain issues and that seriousness was evident on both sides.

Technical talks are expected to resume in Vienna, Austria next week.

Citing two people familiar with the discussions, ABC News said several Republicans and some Trump officials in recent days have privately advocated for Israel to take the lead in striking Iran instead of the US initiating hostilities.

As of Thursday, it remained unclear whether Trump had signed off on such a proposal, as he is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with Iran's refusal to meet his demands to curb uranium enrichment and limit its ballistic missile activities.

"The media may continue to speculate on the president's thinking all they want, but only President Trump knows what he may or may not do," said White House Deputy press secretary Anna Kelly.



