Iran and US to enter a crucial round of negotiations in Geneva

Iran and the United States are entering a crucial round of negotiations on Thursday, with delegations from both countries set to meet again in Geneva.



This marks the third round of indirect talks this year, once more mediated by the Gulf state of Oman.



A team led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is negotiating for Iran, while the US side is represented by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.



The negotiations are focused on the controversial Iranian nuclear programme. The US wants to prevent the leadership in Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.



Iran's government denies such intentions but has expressed willingness to limit its nuclear programme. In return, Tehran demands the lifting of harsh economic sanctions.



The Islamic Republic does not wish to discuss other topics brought up by the US, such as limiting its missile arsenal or ending support for militant groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon.



About a week ago, Trump issued an ultimatum to the leadership in Tehran, with a deadline set for early March. "We're either going to get a deal or it's going to be unfortunate for them," he said.



There is a possibility that Trump might resort to a military strike on the leadership in Tehran and its power apparatus. The US has recently significantly increased its military presence in the region.

