Belgium to receive first NASAMS air defense system in 2027

The nuclear plant of Doel is seen near the port of Antwerp, Belgium February 7, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Belgium will receive its first NASAMS, a Norwegian-American air defense system, in 2027, with additional batteries expected to follow in the coming years, the nation's prime minister said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced that a first NASAMS battery has already been ordered and is due to arrive in 2027, the Belga news agency reported, citing the Gazet van Antwerpen newspaper.

He said the system will be able to protect nearly two-thirds of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

NASAMS, a Norwegian-American short- and medium-range air defense system, defends against unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned combat aerial vehicles and fixed-wing aircraft.

Additional batteries are expected to follow in the coming years, and the report said a second unit would allow protection of the entire port and nearby sites, including nuclear power stations.

The prime minister also confirmed that an anti-drone system has been ordered following last year's dozens of drone sightings oversensitive sites, including chemical facilities and terminals.