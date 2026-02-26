Kremlin calls energy revenues drop and budget deficit fixable 'routine difficulties'

The Kremlin on Thursday said a sharp fall in revenues from ⁠energy sales ⁠and a growing budget deficit were "routine difficulties" which could be ⁠fixed thanks to overall macroeconomic stability.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and top government officials on the ⁠budget ⁠this week.

Peskov said that the meeting, which, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, took place late on Tuesday night and lasted ⁠several hours, showed that Putin was closely following economic developments.

The sustainability of the Russian economy was ensured, Peskov added, ⁠saying ‌that ‌a drop in ⁠oil and ‌gas revenues was partially offset by an ⁠increase in ⁠non-energy revenues.























