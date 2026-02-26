3 face trial for stealing porcelain from French presidency

Three people went on trial on Thursday at the Paris Criminal Court for stealing porcelain pieces worth €370,000 ($437,000) from the French presidency.

A treasurer from the presidency, their partner, and a Louvre guard are appearing before the Paris Criminal Court, charged with theft and possession of dozens of porcelain pieces stolen from the Elysee Palace, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

France's Sevres Manufactory joined as a civil party and estimated the damage at "€370,000," valuing "each plate at around €5,000."

The case began after the unexplained disappearance of prestigious tableware, with investigators quickly focusing on a resale network.

The treasurer, who was allowed to collect a few damaged items, was reportedly accused of diverting perfectly intact pieces from the Manufactory, with his partner selling the pieces.

Meanwhile, a Louvre receptionist, who is deemed a "passionate collector," reportedly acquired "nearly 150 pieces" without questioning the volume.



