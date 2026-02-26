US blocks Venezuela from funding Maduro’s defense on drug trafficking charges

The Trump administration is blocking Venezuela from paying the legal fees of detained President Nicolas Maduro as he faces drug trafficking charges in a federal court in New York, according to court filings.

Arguing that the move violates his client's right to counsel, Maduro's lawyer Barry Pollack said the US Treasury initially approved payment authorization on Jan. 9 but revoked it hours later "without explanation," CBS News reported Wednesday.

"The government of Venezuela has an obligation to pay Mr. Maduro's fees … and Mr. Maduro cannot otherwise afford counsel," Pollack wrote, adding that Washington is "interfering with Mr. Maduro's ability to retain counsel and, therefore, his right under the Sixth Amendment (to the Constitution) to counsel of his choice."

Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores have been jailed without bail since their Jan. 3 arrest, after the US military took them from Venezuela, and have pleaded not guilty.

The case unfolds amid Washington's recognition of acting President Delcy Rodriguez. Maduro is scheduled to return to court on March 17.