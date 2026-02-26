Hillary Clinton says she ‘does not recall’ meeting Epstein in opening oversight deposition

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday denied any knowledge of the criminal activities of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell during a closed-door deposition before a congressional committee.

"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein.

"I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that," Clinton said in a prepared opening statement that she posted on US social media account X.

The deposition in New York follows a decision earlier this month by Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, to comply with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee's request and sit for questioning rather than face contempt of Congress proceedings for a previously issued subpoena.

Bill Clinton is scheduled to meet with the committee on Friday.

Clinton said she respected Congress' oversight authority but sharply criticized what she characterized as a partisan investigation designed to shield political allies rather than uncover the truth.

"As a former Senator, I have respect for legislative oversight and I expect its exercise, as do the American people, to be principled and fearless in pursuit of truth and accountability," Clinton said. "As we all know, however, too often Congressional investigations are partisan political theater."

Speaking to the media before the deposition, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said it is not "a partisan witch hunt."

"No one's accusing, at this moment, the Clintons of any wrongdoing. They're going to have due process," Comer said, adding the committee has a lot of questions.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida to procuring a minor for prostitution, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.





