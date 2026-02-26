New York City mayor meets Trump to discuss housing initiatives

 Contact Us
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani described a Thursday meeting with former President Donald Trump as "productive," discussing plans to expand housing in the city.

Published February 26,2026
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday that he had a "productive" meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss plans for expanding housing in the city.

"I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon. I'm looking forward to building more housing in New York City," Mamdani said on US social media company X.

The sit-down marks Mamdani's second meeting with Trump since his election victory in November.

During Tuesday's State of the Union address, Trump called Mamdani a "nice guy," despite his "communist" policies.

"Even the new communist mayor of New York City -- I think he's a nice guy, actually, speaking to him a lot. Bad policy, but nice guy," Trump said.