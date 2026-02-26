New York City mayor meets Trump to discuss housing initiatives

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday that he had a "productive" meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss plans for expanding housing in the city.

"I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon. I'm looking forward to building more housing in New York City," Mamdani said on US social media company X.

The sit-down marks Mamdani's second meeting with Trump since his election victory in November.

During Tuesday's State of the Union address, Trump called Mamdani a "nice guy," despite his "communist" policies.

"Even the new communist mayor of New York City -- I think he's a nice guy, actually, speaking to him a lot. Bad policy, but nice guy," Trump said.





