3rd round of Iran-US indirect nuclear talks in Geneva concludes

The third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva, the Omani foreign minister said Thursday evening.

Writing on US social media company X, Badr al-Busaidi, whose country is mediating the talks, reported "significant progress" in the negotiation between Tehran and Washington.

"We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals. Discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna. I am grateful to all concerned for their efforts: the negotiators, the IAEA, and our hosts the Swiss government," he added.



