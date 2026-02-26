 Contact Us
News Americas US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva were 'positive': Axios report

US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva were 'positive': Axios report

Nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva were described as “positive” by a US official, Axios reported, despite US disappointment over Tehran’s positions in the morning session.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published February 26,2026
Subscribe
US-IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS IN GENEVA WERE POSITIVE: AXIOS REPORT

The nuclear talks between the US and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland, were "positive," Axios reported Thursday, citing a US official.

Axios said that the official did not immediately provide additional details.

The report came after President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva.

The US side was "disappointed" by the Iranian positions during the morning session, Axios said, citing a source familiar with the talks.

After the talks concluded, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi reported "significant progress" in the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.