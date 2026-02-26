Türkiye closely monitoring US operations in Syria, Iraq, ministry says

Türkiye is closely monitoring the United States' activities in Syria and Iraq, along with other regional developments, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The activities of the US in Syria and Iraq, like all developments in the region, are being closely monitored in coordination with the relevant units of our state," ministry sources said in a weekly briefing.

The sources noted that Syria's accession as the 90th member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (Daesh) and the government's steadily increasing authority across the country are factors influencing Washington's reassessment of its military presence in Syria.

NO PLAN TO DEPLOY S-400 SYSTEMS IN SOMALIA



Efforts to support the Somali Armed Forces' organization and counterterrorism operations continue, with a focus on securing Somalia's economic resources and protecting its national interests, according to the sources.

They added that there is no plan to deploy Türkiye's S-400 air defense systems in Somalia, stressing that the systems were acquired for the operational needs of the Turkish Armed Forces and are ready for duty.

"From time to time, certain media outlets and social media platforms circulate speculation regarding the S-400s. It is important not to give credence to claims other than our official statements," the ministry said.

AID AND RECONSTRUCTION IN GAZA



National Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk emphasized the importance of reconstruction in Gaza and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

"In addition, Israel's efforts to expand illegal settlements in the West Bank, contrary to relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, undermine the establishment of peace and stability," he said, urging all parties to use constructive language, act with common sense, and remain committed to a two-state solution.