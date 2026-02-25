UN General Assembly calls for ceasefire and peace in Ukraine

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine on Tuesday, which marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbour.



The great majority of member states, 107, voted in favour of the resolution in New York, while 12 voted against it and 51, including the United States, abstained.



The resolution calls for an "immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, as well as for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with international law."





The president of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, told German public broadcaster ARD that the resolution repeated what had already been decided several times before on Ukraine.



"Namely, that peace can only be just and lasting if it is based on the rules of the UN Charter and if it respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."



The US delegation had tabled amendments to precisely these two paragraphs, requesting that they be deleted: "You have to let that sink in. That means deliberately deleting from a resolution that there should be a lasting, just peace and that the UN Charter should be upheld," said Baerbock.











The US abstained from voting once its proposal to remove the two paragraphs was rejected by a large majority.



In its justification for the amendment, the US stated that it "welcomes, of course, the call for an immediate ceasefire."



However, it argued that the resolution "also includes language that is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations, rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that may pave the way to that durable peace."



"What is needed now to end the war is political will. We believe we are closer to a deal than at any point since this war began," the US mission to the UN said.



The UN Security Council was also set to address the issue on the anniversary.



UN Secretary General António Guterres had already called in advance for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, describing the war as a "stain on our collective consciousness."



Tens of thousands of people have been killed or injured on the front lines and in attacks on Ukrainian cities, and millions have fled abroad since the start of the war in 2022. Although Ukraine and Russia are now negotiating with the mediation of the US, no end to the fighting appears imminent.



