Published February 25,2026
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak (AA File Photo)

Russia's government is discussing proposals on possible fuel support ⁠for Cuba, ⁠Russian state agency RIA reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy ⁠Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The Russian foreign ministry said on February 13 that Moscow would provide Cuba with help, ⁠including ⁠material assistance, to help it navigate a U.S. attempt to starve the island of oil.

Russia's fuel market ⁠remains stable, Novak added. It is beneficial for Russia under current market conditions to increase oil ⁠production, ‌because ‌this brings ⁠additional ‌revenues to develop the oil industry, ⁠he said.