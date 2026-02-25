Russian government considering fuel support for Cuba, Novak says

Russia's government is discussing proposals on possible fuel support for Cuba, Russian state agency RIA reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
The Russian foreign ministry said on February 13 that Moscow would provide Cuba with help, including material assistance, to help it navigate a U.S. attempt to starve the island of oil.
Russia's fuel market remains stable, Novak added. It is beneficial for Russia under current market conditions to increase oil production, because this brings additional revenues to develop the oil industry, he said.