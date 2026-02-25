 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish president's chief advisor receives Russian special envoy for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties

Turkish president's chief advisor receives Russian special envoy for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties

Akif Cagatay Kilic met with Igor Khovayev in Ankara to discuss Ankara-Moscow ties and progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published February 25,2026
Subscribe
TURKISH PRESIDENTS CHIEF ADVISOR RECEIVES RUSSIAN SPECIAL ENVOY FOR NORMALIZATION OF AZERBAIJAN-ARMENIA TIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic on Wednesday received Igor Khovayev, Russia's special envoy for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

Kilic said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he received Khovayev along with the Russian delegation at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

The meeting addressed the bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, the ongoing Baku-Yerevan normalization process aimed at establishing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the latest developments in the South Caucasus, he noted.