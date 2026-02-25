NORWAYS KING HARALD V ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL IN SPAIN

Norway's King Harald V, 89, was hospitalized in Spain, the Royal House of Norway said Tuesday.

"His Majesty the King (Harald V) was admitted this evening to Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur in Tenerife," the palace said.

The King is being treated for an infection and dehydration, it said, adding that his condition is "good."

It also confirmed that his personal physician will travel to Tenerife to assist the local health service.

King Harald and Queen Sonja are spending time on the Spanish island for a private winter holiday getaway.

Harald has reigned as Norway's king since ascending to the throne in 1991.





