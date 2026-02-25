Northern Europe reaffirm solidarity with Ukraine against Russian aggression

Northern Europe and Baltic countries expressed their support and solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russia during a summit Tuesday in Kyiv.

According to an official statement, the Ukraine-Nordic-Baltic Summit focused on efforts to achieve what participants described as a dignified peace.

"Participants emphasized that any future peace agreement must be based on international law and cannot reward Russian aggression," the statement said, underscoring that Ukraine "continues to demonstrate its readiness for peace negotiations, while Russia is only stalling."

The Nordic and Baltic countries also pledged continued support for Ukraine, providing defense assistance amounting to at least €12.5 billion ($14.7 billion), including contributions to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, and at least €918 million in energy support, the statement said.

Participants also stressed that Ukraine must receive credible and legally binding security guarantees to prevent further aggression and ensure long-term stability in Europe. They added that Ukraine's security is inseparably linked to Euro-Atlantic security.

The summit was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas.



