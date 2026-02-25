Mexico sends 2 more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tons of supplies

The Mexican government sent two additional humanitarian aid ships to Cuba on Tuesday, transporting more than a thousand tons of supplies.

The logistics support vessels Papaloapan and Huasteco departed the port of Veracruz loaded with a total of 1,193 tons of provisions, including beans and powdered milk, according to El Universal.

The shipment also included 23 tons of humanitarian aid collected by civil society organizations with support from the Mexico City government at a collection center established in the Historic Center, representing an initial delivery.

The maritime transport is expected to take about four days and involved more than 350 naval personnel, along with a crane and five forklifts.

The aid comes in addition to the 814 tons previously sent under the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Cuba is facing its deepest economic crisis in decades as the United States has intensified pressure on the Communist-ruled island in recent weeks by moving to block oil shipments, including supplies from ally Venezuela. The measure has driven up food and transportation costs, caused severe fuel shortages, and led to prolonged nationwide blackouts.





