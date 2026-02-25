Iran denies Trump’s claim of developing missiles capable of striking US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the country's missiles are "defensive in nature," rejecting President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran is developing a missile capable of reaching the US mainland.

In an interview with Indian news channel India Today, Araghchi said the Iranian missiles are "purely for deterrence" and meant to defend the country.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump said he is considering military action if Iran refuses to abandon its nuclear program and long-range ballistic missile program.

"They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America," he said.

"They were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program, in particular nuclear weapons. … They want to start all over again and are at this moment pursuing their sinister ambitions."

Responding to Trump's remarks, Araghchi said the US president himself has "become a victim of fake news."

He asserted that Iran is not developing missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, adding that Iran's armed forces have "deliberately limited" the range of indigenous missiles to 2,000 kilometres.

"This is solely for our own defense. Our missiles are defensive in nature; they are built purely for deterrence and to help us defend ourselves — exactly as they did last June," he said, referring to the US-backed Israeli attack on Iran.

The top diplomat stressed that Iran did not initiate last year's war with Israel, but Tel Aviv and Washington who attacked the country, resulting in the killing of several top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

"We only defended ourselves. From their perspective, it may be considered an illegal act, but from our point of view, it was a legitimate act within the framework of self-defense," Araghchi said.

An Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi, left Tehran for Geneva on Wednesday to take part in the third round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States on Thursday.





- BALANCED DEAL

The top diplomat said it is possible to achieve "a fair, balanced, and just agreement," adding that the Iranian armed forces are prepared to defend the country in the event of war.

Iran "learned many lessons" from the June war and is therefore "more prepared," he said, stressing that this heightened readiness is aimed at "preventing war."

"When you are ready for war, you can prevent it; otherwise, you invite it into your home. So we are fully prepared, not because we seek war, but because we want to prevent it," Araghchi said.

He reiterated that there is "no military option" for Iran's nuclear program.

"We are ready to answer questions. We are ready to remove concerns. But we are not prepared to give up our right to the peaceful use of nuclear technology. This is our position and our demand," Araghchi said.

"Therefore, I believe there is an opportunity tomorrow in Geneva to reach a mutually agreed, fair, and balanced solution."

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of indirect talks so far since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, with the third round scheduled to take place in Geneva on Thursday.

Following the previous round in Geneva, both sides offered a positive overall assessment, agreeing on guiding principles expected to pave the way toward a potential agreement.





