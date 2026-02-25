Ankara evaluating potential measures in event of Iran-US conflict

Türkiye is evaluating all aspects of potential measures that may be taken in the event of a conflict between its neighbour Iran and ⁠the United States, a Turkish ⁠diplomatic source told Reuters on Wednesday.



Iran and the United States resumed negotiations earlier this month as Washington builds up ⁠military capability in the Middle East. Iran has threatened to strike U.S. bases in the region if it is attacked, but Tehran's top diplomat said on Tuesday that a deal with the U.S. was "within reach" if diplomacy is prioritised.



NATO member Türkiye, which shares a border with Iran to its east, has said ⁠it ⁠opposes any military intervention on Iran and does not want destabilisation in the region. Ankara has been in contact with both sides to de-escalate tensions and called for a resolution of issues through diplomacy.

"Naturally, all aspects of the measures that could be taken in ⁠the event of a negative development are being evaluated," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"All scenarios are being considered; and steps that can be taken to ensure the safety of our citizens are being worked on," the person ⁠said, ‌but ‌added any steps that would "violate ⁠Iran's sovereignty" were "out of the ‌question".

The source did not provide details on what measures Türkiye was evaluating.

Earlier, the ⁠Turkish presidency's office for countering disinformation ⁠denied media reports that Türkiye was planning ⁠to enter Iranian territory to stop a potential influx of refugees.









