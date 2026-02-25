Türkiye launches investigation into F-16 crash: President Erdoğan

The necessary examinations and investigations have been initiated following a crash of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet in western Balıkesir province, killing its pilot, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdoğan expressed deep sorrow over the loss and offered prayers for Air Force pilot Major İbrahim Bolat, extending his condolences to the pilot's family, the Turkish Air Force, and the Turkish nation.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, Erdoğan said, adding that all necessary procedures are being carried out by the relevant institutions.

Earlier, the National Defense Ministry said the fighter jet crashed after radio contact and tracking information were lost.

In a statement, the ministry said the aircraft had taken off from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balıkesir at 12.56 am local time (2156GMT Tuesday).