Italy calls for transatlantic cooperation following Trump’s tariff decision

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Monday called for closer cooperation with the US and other partners at a G7 trade ministers meeting in Brussels.

This came days after US President Donald Trump escalated his renewed tariff campaign by pledging to raise a previously announced 10% global tariff to 15%, even after the Supreme Court ruled against his previous tariff hikes.

Speaking on the US social media platform X, Tajani said he raised the issue directly with American officials.

"We received assurances from the American side of their intention not to create instability for our companies," he said, stressing the importance of dialogue.

"It is important to continue working constructively with Washington for a swift transition to the new system," the Italian foreign minister added.

Tajani highlighted the shared goals of both sides of the Atlantic.

"We share a common goal on both sides of the Atlantic: predictability for our businesses, strengthening of the economic partnership, and renewed commitment to growth," he added.

On the topic of critical minerals, the Italian minister expressed support for US initiatives, saying Italy "supports the US initiative to create a political and strategic alliance in this crucial sector."

He also emphasized wider international cooperation.

"Together with Germany, we will continue to promote stronger transatlantic cooperation, extending it to Africa within the framework of the (Piano Mattei), as well as to other partner countries in Asia and Latin America," Tajani stated.

The Mattei Plan is a major strategic initiative launched by the Italian government to strengthen cooperation and partnership with African countries, named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Italy's state‑owned energy firm ENI.

It was announced in late 2022 and formally presented in early 2024 as a core part of Italy's foreign policy and its G7 presidency goals.





