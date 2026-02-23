Over 26,000 Canadians registered in Mexico amid volatile situation: Foreign minister

More than 26,000 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Canada amid the country's volatile security situation, Canada's foreign minister said Monday.

"As of seven o'clock this morning, 26,305 Canadians in Mexico have registered with Global Affairs Canada. That is an increase of nearly 8,000 from the same time yesterday. Registration is voluntary. We know that the actual number of Canadians in Mexico is likely much higher," Anita Anand told reporters in Ottawa.

She said in the last 24 hours, "Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Center has received 440 calls from Canadians who are seeking information about flights and travel advisories," adding that two were for non-life-threatening injuries and one request for financial assistance.

Anand said Canada updated its travel advisory to expand the list of affected areas and warned that volatility could spread and align with advisories issued by partner countries.

"Local authorities have, in some cases, issued a shelter in place order, and the situation remains fluid. All Canadians in affected regions should heed the direction of local authorities and travel only when it is safe to do so," she said.

She strongly encouraged Canadians abroad to register to receive updates, noting: "We have seen Canadians register in the thousands just in the last 24 hours."

Anand also told reporters that she is in contact with her Mexican counterpart Juan Ramon de la Fuente, who said the situation should stabilize in the coming days.

On whether Canada had prior warning of an operation against a drug cartel, she said neither she nor the government of Canada had gotten, as far as she was aware, any prior notice.

On Sunday, Mexican federal security forces carried out a military operation targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the town of Tapalpa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state. Reports said cartel leader El Mencho was killed during the clash.

Following the operation, many road blockades and incidents of vehicle and business arson were reported in Jalisco and other states, described as possible retaliation by the criminal organization.

The Jalisco state government urged residents to remain at home, suspended public transportation, and activated a "red alert" amid threats to public safety.

Violence has escalated across several states in Mexico in recent days.





