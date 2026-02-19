ZAMBIAS PRESIDENT FIRES HEALTH MINISTER IN UNEXPECTED CABINET RESHUFFLE

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema fired Health Minister Elijah Muchima late Wednesday in an unexpected Cabinet reshuffle.

Hichilema also sacked Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga, with the presidency saying the changes were in accordance with Article 116 (3) (a) of the Zambian Constitution.

"The President has conveyed his appreciation to honorable Muchima and honorable Mubanga for their service to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and extends his best wishes for their future endeavors," State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said in a statement.

No reasons were given for their dismissal, with Hamasaka saying their successors would be announced in due course.



