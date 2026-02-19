Volodymyr Zelensky says more pressure must be placed on Russia to halt attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that greater pressure must be placed on Russia to halt attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said he met UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih during his first visit to Ukraine.

They discussed the effect of Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy system and the support needed for civilians affected by the war, Zelensky wrote on US social media platform X.

"There must be more pressure to stop these attacks and more support for our people-especially those who are currently in Ukraine or planning to return," he wrote.

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure reached 1,225 last year, eclipsing the total of the war's first three years, while damage to the grid has surpassed $20 billion.

A report by Eurelectric analyzed the full-scale war in Ukraine and "grey zone" hybrid attacks across Europe, and confirmed that energy systems are no longer merely infrastructure but have become direct military targets.