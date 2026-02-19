Uzbekistan to make a ‘meaningful contribution’ to Gaza reconstruction, says Uzbek president

Uzbekistan is ready to make a "meaningful contribution" to the construction of residential buildings, kindergartens, schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Thursday at the first Board of Peace meeting in Washington.

Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the boar's work "will help create a favorable environment for the economic and social recovery of the Gaza Strip."

"Uzbekistan supported the peacekeeping initiative to establish the Board of Peace and firmly stated its intention to play a practical role in its successful implementation," said Mirziyoyev, adding that the meeting reflects international solidarity, peacemaking and a shared desire to improve the situation in the Middle East.

"We must use this historic opportunity to build a new Gaza with a thriving economy and decent living conditions for all its people," he noted.

Mirziyoyev underlined that the summit is "the result of the political will and pragmatism" of US President Donald Trump.

Israel began its war in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, resulting in more than 72,000 Palestinian deaths and over 171,000 injuries, most of them women and children, and damage to 90% of civilian infrastructure.