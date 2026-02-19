UN chief calls for $3B global AI fund to support developing nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for the creation of a $3 billion global fund for artificial intelligence to help developing countries build basic capacity and avoid being left behind.

Speaking at the AI India summit in New Delhi, Guterres said the future of AI "cannot be decided by a handful of countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires," adding that "AI must belong to everyone."

"We must replace hype and fear with shared evidence and close knowledge gaps," he said.

Guterres said the UN General Assembly last year created an independent international scientific panel on AI and launched a global dialogue on AI governance within the United Nations.

"To align efforts, uphold human rights and prevent misuse. And to advance our common safety measures, the foundation of interoperability," he said.

Warning that "without investment, many countries will be logged out of the AI age," Guterres said AI must be accessible to all.

He proposed a global fund to build capacity in developing countries, covering skills, data, affordable computing power and inclusive ecosystems.

"Our target is $3 billion. That is less than 1% of the annual revenue of a single tech company. A small price for AI diffusion that benefits all, includes businesses building AI," he said.

Guterres said AI can advance sustainable development goals, accelerate scientific breakthroughs and improve access to essential public services. But he cautioned that it can also deepen inequality, amplify bias and cause harm.

"We must invest in workers so AI augments human potential, not only replaces it," he said.

He added that AI must be safe for everyone. "We must protect people from exploitation, manipulation and abuse. No child should be a test subject for unregulated AI," Guterres said.



