Putin meets with president of Madagascar at Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina shake hands during their meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on February 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Thursday with Madagascar President Michael Randrianirina at the Kremlin.

Opening the meeting, Putin expressed condolences to Randrianirina over the two recent cyclones, which affected more than 270,000 people and claimed over 40 lives on the island nation.

"We have seen, and it is clear to all, that your government is taking significant steps to improve the situation across the country. There are good prospects for further strengthening our bilateral ties in the political sphere. We were very pleased to recently welcome a high-level delegation from Madagascar to Russia," said Putin.

For his part, Randrianirina said his nation needs support following the natural disasters.

"I would like to thank you for your invitation to visit the Russian Federation. It is a great country, and during this challenging period for Madagascar-particularly following the cyclones you mentioned-we hope we can count on your support," he said.

Recently, Russia's position in Africa has undergone significant changes, characterized by an active expansion of military, political, and "soft" influence on the continent, particularly in the Sahel countries, bordering the Sahara Desert.