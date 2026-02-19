Over 40,000 liters of jet fuel leak at US airbase in South Korea

The US Air Force said Thursday that an estimated 11,000 gallons (about 41,000 liters) of jet fuel leaked from a storage tank last month at Kunsan Air Base in the southwestern South Korean city of Gunsan, according to local media reports.

The 8th Fighter Wing said the spill was detected Jan. 26 by personnel from the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a statement from the unit.

"It is estimated up to 11,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked from a fuel tank," the unit said, adding that trained specialists are monitoring the affected area as cleanup and restoration efforts continue.

The Air Force previously said the leak posed no threat to drinking water supplies and did not present any immediate risk to the health or safety of personnel on base or nearby civilian communities.

In a separate incident, a fuel leak was reported Feb. 5 at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of the capital, Seoul.

US officials later said approximately 230 gallons (870 liters) of fuel were recovered, though the total volume released has not been disclosed.



