GERMANY TO SEND SENIOR DIPLOMAT TO TRUMPS BOARD OF PEACE MEETING

Germany will be represented at the first meeting of Donald Trump's Board of Peace by a senior diplomat rather than a high-level political figure, media reported Thursday.

Christian Buck, director-general for political affairs at the Foreign Ministry, will attend the meeting in Washington, DC, according to public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. Buck oversees Middle East policy including matters related to the Gaza Strip.

The decision reflects Germany's concerns about the initiative. Last month, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government declined full membership in the Board of Peace, viewing it as a parallel structure that could undermine the UN-a concern shared by several other EU governments including Italy.

The first meeting of the Board of Peace is expected to focus on billions in aid for Gaza reconstruction. German Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper that Berlin believes the meeting will be important for taking concrete action and providing assistance that quickly benefits the people in Gaza.

"Germany is not part of this Board of Peace, but we are in close contact with its members. We remain ready to support reconstruction efforts in order to contribute to a lasting improvement in the situation in Gaza and the region," the minister said. "Palestinian people must be part of the reconstruction process. And the goal of a two-state solution, of which Gaza is an integral part, is also necessary."