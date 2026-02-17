News World Most Arab countries to start fasting month of Ramadan on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors have officially declared that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Saudi Arabia, Islam's birthplace, announced that the new moon was sighted on Tuesday evening, confirming that the first day of Ramadan will be on Wednesday, the official SPA news agency reported.



Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates made similar announcements.



On the other hand, Syria and Jordan said Ramadan was due to start on Thursday.



The start and end of Islamic months are determined by the visual sighting of the new crescent moon, so it can vary depending on the weather in a country.



During Ramadan, devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset. After sundown, people traditionally gather for the breaking of the fast, known as iftar.



They also mark the month by performing the special evening prayers, known as al-Taraweeh.











