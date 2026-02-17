French companies to invest over $5B in Türkiye by 2027, French minister says

French companies plan to make investments worth €5 billion ($5.25 billion) in Türkiye by 2027, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier stated on Tuesday.

Forissier, speaking at Türkiye-France Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation (JETCO) meeting in Istanbul held at the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), noted that French companies already invested €3.6 billion between 2020 and 2024, emphasizing the intense and long-term nature of these commitments.

He highlighted that the bilateral trade volume between the two nations reached a record €24 billion as of 2025.

Forissier pointed out that French enterprises contribute significantly to the Turkish economy by providing 400,000 jobs through direct and indirect employment.

The minister announced that the Limak Group and Bpifrance will implement a new project worth €150 million.

He added that the Rönesans group is set to sign a separate agreement with Bpifrance worth €50 million.

Forissier mentioned that the French public investment bank Bpifrance currently provides a total financing facility of €1.8 billion euros in Türkiye.

The minister remarked that the JETCO meeting represents an exceptional dynamic and a crucial step in mutual cooperation between the two nations.

He expressed his happiness about hosting the 9th Term JETCO meeting in France next year.

Forissier observed that the Turkish economy continues to grow strongly and its companies are increasing their international presence.

The minister stated that France is open to providing all kinds of support to Turkish companies wishing to invest in France, which he described as Europe's top investment destination.