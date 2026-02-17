France, India do not want to 'submit to any form of hegemony': Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they hold a bilateral meeting in Mumbai on February 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that along with India, they do not want to "submit to any form of hegemony," stressing their belief in the rule of law and predictability.

"We believe in a third way, in a free and open Indo-Pacific, in cooperation in defense technology and trade, and in the determination not to submit to any form of hegemony," Macron said at a news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his three-day visit to India.

He noted that they "believe in" the rule of law, predictability and "effective multilateralism."

Macron reaffirmed that the Franco-Indian relationship is "in a phase of remarkable acceleration" in response to the transformation of the international order.

He reiterated the importance both nations attach to the concept of strategic autonomy, stressing that they share the same vision -- not to be "drawn into the conflicts of a few," but instead to pursue "an open and clear-eyed partnership approach."

"We believe in international trade, and we reject methods of coercion," Macron underscored.