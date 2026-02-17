Extremist Israeli settler burns copy of Quran in Jerusalem ahead of Ramadan

An extremist Israeli settler burned a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, at an unspecified location in Jerusalem, days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, a video showed on Tuesday.

"A religious Zionist activist from the neo-Nazis is burning the Holy Quran with his face uncovered," Arab Knesset member Ahmad Tibi said on the US social media company X.

He said the extremist Israeli "will not be punished because he is Jewish."

In the footage shared by Tibi, the illegal Israeli settler is heard saying: "What's happening? We are here now celebrating and burning a very sacred book to Muslims, surah by surah, all the surahs. Congratulations to us."

"The people of Israel are eliminating evil. Congratulations to us. I truly appreciate the Quran, but only when it is like this," the unnamed settler said, as he burns the holy book.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government or Jewish groups on the incident, which comes as religious authorities in Muslim countries are set to sight the moon of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic lunar calendar, on Tuesday evening.







