Saudi Arabia announces fasting month of Ramadan to start on Wednesday

For Muslims in Saudi Arabia the first day of Ramadan will fall on Wednesday, the kingdom's royal court announced.

DPA WORLD Published February 17,2026

Saudi Arabia and several Gulf countries have announced that the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan will start on Wednesday.



Saudi Arabia, Islam's birthplace, announced that the new moon was sighted on Tuesday evening, confirming that the first day of Ramadan will be on Wednesday, the official SPA news agency reported.



Qatar and the United Arab Emirates made similar announcements.



The start and end of Islamic months are determined by the sighting of the new crescent moon, so it can vary depending on the country.



During Ramadan, devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset. After sundown, people traditionally gather for the breaking of the fast, known as iftar.



They also mark the month by performing the special evening prayers, known as al-Taraweeh.









