OIC condemns Israeli settlement measures, urges UN action

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said Monday that it strongly condemns what it described as Israel's "colonial measures" in the occupied West Bank and called for urgent international action.

In a post on US social media company X, the OIC said its General Secretariat warned of "a series of illegal steps" taken by Israeli authorities, most recently the start of procedures to designate land in the occupied West Bank as "state property."

The organization said the measures aim to deepen control, strengthen settlement and annexation, alter the legal, political and demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territory, and undermine the two-state solution.

The OIC strongly rejected Israel's decisions, saying they threaten the existence of the Palestinian people and violate their legitimate rights. These rights include the right to self-determination and to establish an independent sovereign state within the borders that existed before the 1967 war, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The measures are considered "null and void" under international law and relevant UN resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334, the organization said.

The OIC renewed its call on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to intervene immediately to compel Israel, which it described as the occupying power, to cease what it called illegal actions and to ensure accountability for crimes and violations against the Palestinian people, their territory and holy sites.

The statements came a day after the Israeli government approved a proposal to register Palestinian land in the West Bank as "state property," marking the first time this formal legal measure has been used in the territory under Israeli control.

Israel's public broadcaster reported that the proposal was submitted by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Channel 7 reported that the measure includes opening previously frozen land registration procedures, canceling old Jordanian legislation, and disclosing land records that had remained confidential for decades.

Palestinians view the measures as a prelude to the formal annexation of the West Bank and a step toward the de facto annexation of large parts of the territory, moves they say would undermine the two-state solution framework endorsed by the UN.