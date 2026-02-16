German President Steinmeier to begin visit to Lebanon

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier begins a two-day visit to Lebanon on Monday.



Steinmeier is due to be received in Beirut by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and meetings are also planned with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri.



On Wednesday, Steinmeier intends to continue his trip in Jordan.



He is accompanied by his wife Elke Büdenbender.



Steinmeier is visiting Israel's two Arab neighbours at a time when a fragile ceasefire is in place in the Gaza conflict.



Another ceasefire - the one between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon - is also anything but stable. Shortly before Steinmeier's visit, the Israeli army attacked targets in the south of the country. These conflicts are likely to be the central topic of the trip.



With his visit, Steinmeier wants to signal to both countries that Germany stands by their side and supports their efforts for stability, according to the Office of the President in Berlin.



A stable, secure environment in the region is also in Israel's interest, the statement from his office said, adding that Germany wants to contribute to this.

In Lebanon, Germany's contribution includes support for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) with the frigate Sachsen-Anhalt, which will soon be replaced by the Nordrhein-Westfalen. Steinmeier is expected to be briefed on the mission aboard the warship.



The German Navy assists in securing maritime borders and preventing arms smuggling as part of the UN mission in the sea area off Lebanon. It also participates in training the Lebanese Navy.



