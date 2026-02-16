Finnish foreign minister backs 2-state solution following meeting with Israeli counterpart

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has reaffirmed Helsinki's support for a two-state solution after meeting Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Jerusalem.

"I reaffirmed Finland's support for regional stability and securing a path towards the two-state solution," Valtonen said on Sunday on the US social media company X following the talks.

She said the meeting addressed bilateral relations "based on decades of exchanges at all levels, from decision-makers to citizens," along with regional security, Gaza, and the West Bank.

"I emphasized the urgent needs of the civilian population in Gaza and the importance of unhindered access of humanitarian aid," she added.

Valtonen also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, saying: "It was a pleasure to meet with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog. We discussed a broad range of issues, including the strong bilateral relations, active dialogue, and longstanding economic cooperation between Finland and Israel."

"I welcomed the second phase of the Peace Plan, which will hopefully pave the way for stability in the area," she added.

Valtonen's visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory is set to continue on Monday. She is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah.

A ceasefire ended Israel's two-year war that began on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 171,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.





