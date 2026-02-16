Polish president backs boosting security ‘based on nuclear potential’

Polish President Karol Nawrocki voiced his support for boosting the country's security "based on nuclear potential," urging action to begin work.

In an interview with Polsat News on Sunday, Karol Nawrocki said he is "a great supporter of Poland joining the nuclear project," stressing that it is a path the country should pursue "with respect to all international regulations."

"We need to act in this direction so that we can begin work. We are a country on the brink of armed conflict. It is clear what the aggressive, imperial Russian Federation's attitude towards Poland is," he said.

Highlighting that he does not know whether it will happen at all, Nawrocki voiced support for building Poland's security "even based on nuclear potential."

Nawrocki further pointed to the significance of decades-long relations between Poland and the US, which he called a "very important ally."

He warned that efforts to stir tensions between Poland and the US, as well as moves within certain EU contexts that heighten strains between Europe and Washington, are damaging to Polish-American relations.

Asked whether he will go to Washington for a Thursday gathering of the Board of Peace members, Nawrocki said the decision hasn't been made yet.

"I believe that Poland's presence on the Board of Peace would be beneficial for Poland. We would be the voice of the entire region," he underscored.

His remark came after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk ruled out last week joining US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, saying he would further assess the situation.