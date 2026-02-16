Malaysia’s Sultan Ibrahim warns against corruption in government agencies

Malaysia's Sultan Ibrahim Iskander on Monday warned that corruption within government agencies will be addressed firmly and without compromise.

In a statement released by his office, Ibrahim underscored that graft is a betrayal of public trust and will not be tolerated in the nation's administration, according to state news agency Bernama.

"Do not think the fight against corruption is only focused on a handful of departments or those who give and receive bribes. Be warned that those in the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and many others are also under scrutiny," he said.

He warned that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was also under investigation, and that officers of all ranks, along with middlemen and suppliers of equipment, uniforms and medical items, are within his "radar."

"Do not assume that I am unaware of what is taking place, as I have my own sources of intelligence," he said, calling for immediate transfers if officers fail to maintain integrity and perform their duties honestly.

His comments followed a protest in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday calling for the resignation of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Demonstrators condemned the government's handling of the issue as overly lenient and urged authorities to take firmer action against Azam.

Azam has come under increasing public scrutiny after Bloomberg reported that he allegedly continued to hold shares exceeding the limit allowed for civil servants in 2025.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government has entrusted a special committee to investigate corruption allegations surrounding Azam.