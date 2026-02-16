Unsinkable aluminum tubes could transform ocean energy technology: Study

Scientists have developed a novel type of aluminum structure capable of remaining afloat even when punctured, raising hopes for new ocean-energy technologies and resilient floating platforms.

According to a report published by The New York Times on Sunday, researchers led by Chunlei Guo, a professor of optics and physics at the University of Rochester, engineered narrow aluminum tubes designed to trap air bubbles internally, allowing them to stay buoyant under extreme conditions.

The study appeared last month in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

"I think the ocean is still a vast untapped resource," Guo said, suggesting the technology could help harvest power from ocean waves or support long-lasting marine infrastructure.

The tubes, roughly one-fifth of an inch in diameter, rely on microscopic surface patterns that repel water, a property known as superhydrophobicity.

By chemically etching tiny pits into the aluminum, researchers prevented water from entering, enabling trapped air to remain intact even when the structures were damaged. "It will still stay floating," Guo said. "We have done quite extensive, really harsh environmental testing."

Laboratory trials showed the tubes resisted corrosion and algae buildup and remained buoyant in both saltwater and biologically active environments. Numerical modelling indicated that layered assemblies could withstand severe ocean conditions.

Andreas Ostendorf, a professor of applied laser technology at Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany who was not involved in the project, described the approach as promising.

"As researchers, especially in engineering, we are always looking for disruptive ideas," he said. "This can be a roadmap toward really penetrating this technology in many applications."

The work builds on years of research into engineered surfaces inspired by natural systems such as diving bell spiders and fire ants, which use water-repellent structures to trap air and survive underwater or during floods.

According to the daily, scientists said further real-world testing will be needed, but the design could open new paths for durable floating devices and renewable energy systems powered by ocean motion.





