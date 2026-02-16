Armed attackers kill 6 in northern Nigeria

Armed attackers killed at least six people Sunday in northern Nigeria's Niger state.

Wasiu Abiodun, a spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, said around 200 armed individuals carried out attacks on villages in the Borgu area.

Abiodun said six people were killed, many others were injured or abducted, and a police station and several homes were set on fire during the incidents.

Some local media reports claimed that 32 people lost their lives in the attacks.

Nigeria continues to face attacks from armed gangs in various regions as well as from the terrorist groups Boko Haram and ISWAP, the West African branch of ISIS (Daesh).

Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria despite being punishable by death.

Armed groups typically target villages, schools and travelers in the northern part of the country to demand ransom.





