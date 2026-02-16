Accused Bondi Beach gunman makes 1st court appearance

Ben Archbold, legal aid solicitor for accused Bondi shooter Naveed Akram, speaks to the media outside the Downing Centre in Sydney, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo)

A man accused of opening fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia in December appeared in court via video link Monday, local broadcaster SBS News reported.

Naveed Akram, 24, was speaking from the Goulburn Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison southwest of Sydney. He faces 59 charges, including murder and terrorism-related offences.

Akram is alleged to have carried out Australia's deadliest attack on Dec. 14 2025, when 15 people were killed and 42 injured during Hanukkah celebrations by the beach.

His father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was fatally shot by police during the incident.

Akram spoke after a magistrate extended suppression orders shielding victims and survivors who have not publicly identified themselves.

"Did you just hear what I just said?" Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund asked him.

"Yeah," Akram replied.

Later, his legal aid solicitor, Ben Archibold, requested time to consult with his client.

"Mr. Akram, your solicitor is going to give you a call after," the magistrate said.

"Yep," the accused gunman replied.

Akram wore a green prison-issued jumper and sat with his hands resting in his lap during the otherwise routine court mention.

After speaking with his client, Archibold told reporters outside court that Akram was coping as well as could be expected in Goulburn's super-maximum-security prison.

"Everyone knows that (Goulburn's) supermax has very onerous conditions, and that's where people who (allegedly) commit these crimes are," he said.

Archibold said it was premature to signal any intended pleas.

He said discussions with his client Monday and previously at the prison had not covered the attack or any expression of remorse and prosecutors had not yet provided the brief of evidence.

Expecting the brief before the next court date on April 8, Archibold said the legal process could extend into 2027.

"When we have the brief, I'll have more to say," he told reporters.