France on alert for flooding as severe weather looms

France was on alert Monday over flooding risks, particularly in the country's southwest, as severe weather looms.

Weather service Meteo-France issued red alerts for two departments and orange alerts for 21 others over flooding and heavy rain risks.

The Southwestern Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne departments are on red alerts.

Water levels in the capital are said to be rising, with the Seine reaching 3.29 meters (10.8 feet) as of the morning, compared with its usual level of between 1 and 2 meters (3.3 to 6.6 feet), according to broadcaster BFMTV, citing Paris City Hall.

Heavy snowfall with high risk of avalanches also expected around Pyrenees mountain range and Alps.






