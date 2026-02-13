Serbian president calls Erdogan 'a great world leader'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is "a great world leader" and described Türkiye as one of Belgrade's most important partners following what he called highly productive talks in Ankara.

"Erdogan is a great world leader, Türkiye is one of our most important partners. We had exceptionally productive talks on all issues. Infinite thanks for the exceptional hospitality to President Erdogan, we look forward to welcoming you in Serbia," Vucic wrote on the US social media platform X after concluding a one-day visit to Türkiye late Thursday.

During his stay in Ankara, Vucic held a bilateral meeting with Erdogan at the Presidential Palace and stressed that Serbia recognizes Türkiye's political and economic importance, describing it as one of the country's most significant partners.

Vucic thanked Erdogan for what he called exceptional hospitality and expressed hope that the Turkish president would visit Serbia within the next three to four months, when several important documents could be signed.

During the visit, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's efforts to promote regional ownership-based initiatives, citing the second meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform hosted in Istanbul on Jan. 23, 2026, and thanked Vucic for his personal support for the platform.

Erdogan described Vucic's visit as highly valuable for advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

"God willing, we will also pay a visit to Belgrade and Novi Pazar in May or June with a large delegation," he said.

Following their meeting, Erdogan hosted a dinner in honor of Vucic.

Members of the Serbian delegation included Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic, Economy Minister Adrijana Mesarovic, Assistant Defense Minister Nenad Radomirovic, and the minister without portfolio in charge of reconciliation, regional cooperation and social stability, Usame Zukorlic.





