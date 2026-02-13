Czech president says Europe cannot yet replace US role in NATO defense

Czech President Petr Pavel said Europe is currently unable to replace the US' military role within NATO if Washington were to withdraw its forces, warning that closer coordination is needed as transatlantic defense ties face growing strain and uncertainty.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Pavel said the US remains central to the alliance's security architecture.

"The United States is presenting significant part of NATO defense, and if all US presence and capabilities are withdrawn today, then we could say Europe will not be able to substitute this gap," he said.

His remarks come amid renewed debates in Europe about strategic autonomy and concerns that Washington could scale back its commitments, increasing pressure on European allies to boost their own capabilities.

Still, Pavel stressed the 32-member alliance operates through partnership and consultation rather than abrupt shifts.

"As partners and allies, we always work in coordination," he said.

He voiced support for strengthening what he described as the European pillar of NATO, provided any transition is carefully managed and communicated in advance.

"I truly believe that the idea of strengthening the European pillar of NATO will be well coordinated in a way that whatever capacity United States would like to withdraw, they will inform us about the timeframe, which will be realistic enough for European countries to build our own enabler so that we can effectively defend ourselves even if United States decide to withdraw partially or totally their presence from Europe," he said.

He indicated that with realistic timelines and preparation, Europe could gradually assume greater responsibility for its own defense even if the US decides to reduce its presence.





